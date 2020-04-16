Woman arrested in Mississippi for being in public after testing positive for COVID-19

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WJTV/KFOR) – Police arrested a woman in Mississippi Wednesday for being out in public after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, officers issued Quinyelda Clifton-Luckett an arrest citation after receiving a call about someone violating a public health order.

Facebook user Quinyelda Luckett commented on a police Facebook post, writing, “I’m not sick I feel just fine.” On April 9, Luckett wrote on her personal page that her “results came back in” and she had tested positive for COVID-19. More than a dozen people responded to Luckett, many telling her to stay inside since she could still be contagious.

A Mississippi woman police identified as Quinyelda Clifton-Luckett was was cited for being in public after testing positive for COVID-19. (Ackerman Police Dept.)

On Saturday, Ackerman police posted the Mississippi criminal code for violating health department orders with respect to life-threatening communicable diseases:

Any person who shall knowingly and willfully violate the lawful order of the county, district or state health officer where that person is afflicted with a life-threatening communicable disease or the causative agent thereof shall be guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, shall be punished by a fine not exceeding Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) or by imprisonment in the penitentiary for not more than five (5) years, or by both.

