DENVER (KDVR) — Last Friday was supposed to be a happy day for Hilary van Noort.

That morning, after months of battling leukemia, the Denver woman finally received the stem-cell transplant she had been waiting for. Things were looking up.

But then things turned quickly turned tragic that night when her husband, Logan Rocklin, was killed on his bike. Van Noort’s best friend, Laura Jo Washle, said she found out what happened from her hospital bed.

“They were both at the hospital celebrating all day,” Washle said. “Now, it’s a day that unfortunately is tainted.”

Denver police are trying to identify this SUV that may be connected to a deadly hit-and-run.

According to police, Rocklin was crossing Sheridan Boulevard on 38th Avenue when a driver hit him and took off. On Wednesday, his loved ones unveiled a ghost bike memorial at the scene.

“It’s devastating,” Washle said. “She’s my best friend, and she’s already been going through so much, and then on top of that, her No. 1 support being taken away from her. It’s just unbelievable and so unfair.”

Logan Rocklin with his wife, Hilary van Noort. (Laura Jo Washle)

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist van Noort with medical and funeral costs.

Anyone with information could be entitled to a $2,000 reward by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.