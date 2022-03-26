GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KTVX) – A 68-year-old woman died during a boating trip at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday, the U.S. National Park Service confirmed.

The incident happened on the Colorado River, according to the park service.

Mary Kelley of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was on the ninth day of a private boating trip. Authorities think Kelly first entered the river at the top of Hance Rapid where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77.

Officials said Kelley was pulled out of the river by members of the group traveling with her. She was unresponsive, and CPR was administered before emergency crews arrived.

The park service said Hance Rapid is a “highly technical and powerful whitewater rapid that was formed by debris from flash floods that tore through Red Canyon.”

The cause of Kelley’s death is still being investigated by the park service and the Coconino County medical examiner.