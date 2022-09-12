BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died and a man was hurt early Sunday after they were hit by the same bullet while sitting in a car at a hotel in Bradenton.

The 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, both from St. Petersburg, were in a car in the parking lot at the Sunrise Inn when they were approached by a man with a handgun, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m.

After a “brief conversation,” the sheriff’s office said the man fired a single shot through the open driver’s side window. The bullet passed through the man’s neck and into the woman’s chest.

The pair drove themselves to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where the woman died at about 4:45 a.m. The man is still hospitalized, but he is expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives said the male victim and witnesses identified the shooting suspect as Kenneth Polk II, 19. The couple reportedly knew Polk and had driven from St. Petersburg to meet with him. However, detectives said a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Polk has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.