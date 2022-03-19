SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – A woolly mammoth tooth found in Sheldon, Iowa, is said to be as old as the last time Earth was in a glacial maximum — which scientists say was more than 20,000 years ago.

Justin Blauwet, a wastewater technician from DGR Engineering, found the tooth about two weeks ago while he was working on the campus of Northwest Iowa Community College.

“I had just gone back to that location just to check if anything else had been done or anything like that and I pulled up and started looking around, and then it was just laying right there on top,” Blauwet set.

Blauwet said he think the tooth had been sitting on top of an excavated pile of dirt for about a month. Once he saw it, he knew it was more than just a regular old rock.

“My 6-year-old is really into dinosaurs and stuff like that, so we watch the Discovery Channel all the time,” Blauwet said. “All of the dinosaur shows, and stuff with woolly mammoths and all that. So that’s kind of where I recognized it from.”

The tooth is believed to be a molar and weighs about 11 pounds. Since it was found on NCC’s campus, the school has displayed it over the last couple of days along with a mammoth rib and vertebrae that were donated to the school decades ago.

President John Hartog said the new artifact has the campus buzzing with excitement.

“It just reminds us again of our past, connects us to what has come before, and it’s great, it’s exciting, it’s interesting,” said Hartog. “It’s brought lots of people together and we’re talking about it.”

Hartog said the tooth will be displayed at the Sheldon Prairie Museum for the foreseeable future, but he said he would love to one day show off all three of NCC’s mammoth fossils.