TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, has arrived in the Sunshine State.

The ship arrived at Port Miami Wednesday morning after making a monthlong journey from Europe, where it was under construction.

Icon of the Seas is nearly 1,200 feet long and comes in at 250,800 gross tons. It has 20 decks and is the first of a new class of vessels for Royal Caribbean. The new ship takes the “world’s largest cruise ship” title from Wonder of the Seas, which is also a Royal Caribbean vessel.

It can hold up to 7,600 guests and 2,350 crew members.

The Icon of the Seas features the largest water park at sea, with six record-breaking waterslides and seven pools. The Frightening Bolt will be the tallest waterslide to sail and Pressure Drop will be the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.

The ship will call Miami home and will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations all year.

The Icon of the Seas’ maiden voyage from PortMiami is set for Jan. 27.