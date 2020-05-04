WWE superstar John Cena surprises 7-year-old battling life-threatening illness

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – WWE superstar and Tampa Bay resident John Cena has given a Florida 7-year-old battling a life-threatening illness one of the best early birthday surprises.

On Sunday, Cena visited 7-year-old David Castle at his Odessa home. Castle is currently battling Wilms tumor, which is a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys.

Tammy Miller, Castle’s mom, said the superstar brought her 7-year-old lots of goodies including two WWE title belts, signed T-shirts, a signed program, signed bobblehead, hat and some of his armbands.

Miller said Castle was filled with excitement and had tears of joy when he saw one of his favorite wrestlers.

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

Courtesy of Tammy Miller

The surprise visit was made possible by officials with Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The little WWE fan was diagnosed with Wilms tumor on Oct. 25, 2019. He was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital after complaining of not feeling well and being very tired for several days. Doctors reported Castle’s illness was already in stage four upon diagnoses. The tumor has already begun to spread to other parts of his body.

Miller told News13’s sister station WFLA News Channel 8 Castle has already undergone very painful tests, surgery, and long days and nights at the hospital. He still has many months of radiation and chemotherapy to go.

The family does have a GoFundMe page set up to help with Castle’s medical expenses.

Castle will turn 8 on May 10.

LATEST STORIES: