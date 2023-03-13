CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a zebra attacked him in Pickaway County, Ohio.

According to an incident report from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent at about 5:30 p.m. to a fenced-in field after reports that a man had his arm dismembered by a zebra he owned.

Pickaway County deputies and a victim’s family member fend off a zebra after it bit a man’s arm off. (Courtesy Photo/Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office)

As deputies arrived, they saw the victim lying on the ground with his right arm covered with his sleeve. According to an incident report, dispatch logs said the victim had his arm bitten off by the zebra.

An edited version of deputies’ body camera footage is below.

While deputies were treating the man, the zebra continued acting irate and charged one deputy’s cruiser, which was positioned to block the man from the animal. The man was accompanied by family members as he was being put in an ambulance because the zebra would not stop being hostile.

Deputies began blowing air horns and yelling at the zebra to scare it away, but it continued to charge toward authorities and the victim’s family members. They told the deputies not to turn their backs on the zebra, since that was when it would attack, and gave them permission to put it down, if necessary. A deputy then fatally shot the zebra in the head because of its continued aggressive behavior.

One account from a deputy in the incident report said the “zebra was aggressive due to being protective of about five or six female zebras that were in the field.”

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus to be treated for his injuries.