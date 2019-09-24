Nationwide tuberculosis test shortage affecting Grand Strand doctors offices

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – There’s a tuberculosis skin test shortage at doctor’s offices along the Grand Strand, including Doctor’s Care offices, that those who are required to get the test are dealing with.

Dennis Rhoades, a Doctor of Osteopathy and the Regional Medical Director for Doctors Care Grand Strand and Pee Dee says it’s a supply and demand issue for the medical field.

The skin TB test, or the PPD test, is the one most places require people to get and that’s the one that there’s a shortage for, along the Grand Strand, and nationally.

“They’re expecting a little bit of a shortage now, and then they’re expecting another shortage to come on in November,” said Dr. Rhoades.

Dr. Rhoades is talking about the CDC, who put an alert out to practitioners back in July to let them know ahead of time there would be a shortage of the PPD tuberculosis skin test.

He says there’s several reasons for the shortage.

“Number one, since there’s only two manufacturers, if one manufacturer decides that they need to retool their plant, well, production stops or slows down for awhile while the plant retools,” he said.

Dr. Rhoades says there’s a resurgence of TB, especially with those visiting the Grand Strand, and the United States.

“These folks have what we call latent TB, which is TB in your system that really never made you sick, and they come to the United States, or they visit the United States,” he said. “It’s not just immigrants, it’s people that come to visit, and their latent TB wakes up and it starts to spread.”

Overall, he says it’s a supply and demand issue.

“We do have a lot of people who come from all across our country, not just from other countries, but they come to our school area, and our school district says, well, we need a new TB test because you haven’t had one for a few years, so there’s that increased demand,” Dr. Rhoades said.

Although the skin test is more common and preferred by companies and employers, there’s a second, more expensive option.

“The skin test has been the standard for many, many, many years, but over the last four or five years, they’ve developed a blood test,” he said. “The blood test is much more accurate, it’s much more convenient, because you don’t have to have special training to give the shot.”

Dr. Rhoades says they are scrounging up as many of the skin TB tests as they can at the Market Common Doctors Care, but until then, they do have the blood tests available.