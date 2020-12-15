NC Coronavirus Task Force to provide update on COVID-19 as vaccines are distributed to hospital staff statewide

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. As Canadians, Britons and Americans begin getting immunized with a German-developed vaccine against the coronavirus, pressure is building on the European Medicines Agency to approve the shot made by Pfizer Inc. and German company BioNTech. Those countries all approved the COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use rules, meaning it is an unlicensed product. But the EMA approval process for coronavirus vaccines is largely similar to the standard licensing procedure that would be granted to any new vaccine, only on an accelerated schedule. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to give an update Tuesday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response as the first vaccines are distributed to hospitals across North Carolina.

N.C. hospitals began receiving shipments Monday of the roughly 85,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The first person in North Carolina to receive the shot is the head infectious disease doctor at Atrium Health, Dr. Katie Passaretti.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Passaretti said.

Shots will first be given to frontline healthcare workers, followed by nursing home residents and adults most at risk for serious illness.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Monday that adults without pre-existing conditions can expect to get the vaccine by late March or early April.

While hope grows from a vaccine in public use, North Carolina continues to see troubling numbers including rising cases and record-high hospitalizations. On Monday, health officials reported 2,553 patients in the hospital with the virus. 441,000 cases have been reported statewide.

Tuesday’s update is scheduled for 2 p.m.