NC County deputies investigating fatal crossbow shooting

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) ⁠— A privately funded airport terminal called Cross Border Xpress is a unique port of entry that allows only airline passengers using the Tijuana International Airport to cross from the United States to Mexico, and it generates enough revenue to pay the salaries of all the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who work there.

"We're a port of entry exclusively for the use of passengers of the Tijuana airport," said Nancy Gudino, international and public affairs manager for Cross Border Xpress.