NC couple’s Christmas marriage proposal during game of ‘Family Feud’ goes viral

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1.5 million people have watched the video of the Family Feud style engagement of a Fayetteville couple.

Joshua Powell says the first time he saw his future bride Kiana Myrick was in a freshmen history class eight years ago.

“It was like a light in the room,” Powell said. “As soon as I saw her I said ok I have to get to know her.”

They went to prom and won a high school pageant together. Those big moments led to the biggest one yet – the proposal.

It happened as they were playing a Family Feud game with family during a Christmas party.

“I just put my head down and kind of just focused, it didn’t even dawn on me that he was about to propose,” Kiana said.

“I just wanted to give her what she deserved and now it’s like a million views later, like wow that’s amazing,” Joshua said.

The idea centered around their love for the game, and their family. Joshua’s mom recently had breast cancer but is doing better now.

“I didn’t know if my mom was going to be here,” Joshua said.

The couple says their shared faith in God is what keeps their love going strong.

“With our faith and how strong we believe in God and Him being able to pull us through everything that we go through, I feel like other people if they have that same faith and same belief then they can succeed at anything that they want to do,” Kiana said.

They plan to marry in 2021 after they graduate college.