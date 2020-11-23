NC driver dies in I-85 crash after being ejected from car, hit by tractor-trailer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 on Saturday in which he was ejected from a car into the road and hit by a tractor-trailer, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 8:23 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to I-85 near Mount Hope Church Road when they were told about a crash involving serious injuries

A 1999 Chevrolet Corvette was going north on Interstate 85 near Mount Hope Church Road.

The driver of the Corvette lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the guard rail before spinning and hitting a 2020 Nissan Altima being driven by a 57-year-old Whitsett man.

The driver of the Corvette was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car into the road where he was hit by a tractor-trailer, police say.

The driver of the Chevrolet Corvette was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver is not being released until family has been notified.

The driver of the Altima was taken to Alamance Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

During the course of the investigation, probable cause was established to charge a man with careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.