NC electrician charged after bringing bag of cellphones into Evans Correctional

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Corrections arrested an electrician who worked at Evans Correctional Institution after he brought a bag of cellphones into the prison.

According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Steven Gordon Decker was arrested after he brought a bag of five cellphones into Evans Correctional, where he worked as an electrician. Decker was fired after his arrest.

According to the arrest warrant, Decker had the phones hidden inside a tool bag. When they were found he admitted to bringing them into the prison.

Decker is from Laurinburg N.C.

Decker is charged with providing contraband to inmates, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office. He is currently out on bond.