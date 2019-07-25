NC Governor bond proposal could give $41.5 million to Robeson County schools

SAINT PAULS, NC (WBTW) North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told officials with the Public Schools of Robeson County he plans to propose a bond that will grant $41.5 million for school repairs.

The Governor toured Saint Pauls Elementary where school officials showed him damage throughout the building. He said the bond proposal could help them with renovation and repairs.

“It’s a county that has struggled getting hit by two hurricanes in the last 23 months. They had an assessment done saying that they had $131 million dollars in need before the hurricanes even hit, so it’s important for us to help,” Cooper said.

According to Cooper, North Carolina hasn’t had a school bond since 1996. The proposal will provide a total of $2 billion for schools throughout the state.

Teachers will also see an 8.5 percent pay raise along with those who work at community colleges and universities.

The proposal will also provide money for early childhood and clean water.