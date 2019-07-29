NC grandparents facing child abuse, animal cruelty charges, warrants show

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary grandparents are facing child abuse charges for exposing their grandchildren to health hazards, according to warrants obtained Monday by CBS 17.

Douglas Randal Bogart and Gaylene Jo Bogart, both 60, are charged with misdemeanor child abuse for “allowing the child to be exposed to black mold, fleas, feces and urine,” warrants said.

Gaylene Bogart is their grandmother. Douglas Bogart is their step-grandfather. They were providing care and supervision for their grandchildren — both of whom are under the age of 16, warrants said.

Both also face misdemeanor cruelty to animal charges. Warrants said a large mixed-breed black dog wasn’t given proper medical care. It also had nails several inches long, mange, and “could hardly walk.”

Another dog — a small white one — also was without proper medical care. Its nails were several inches long, as well, and were curling around its paw, warrants said.