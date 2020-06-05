NC has single-day record with 1,289 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is reporting a new single-day record of 1,289 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, a total of 33,255 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the state and 966 people have died.

Of the total 482,147 completed tests in North Carolina, 13,845 have been completed within the past 24 hours and 19,039 were completed on Thursday.

State health officials said 717 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase from 659 reported on Thursday.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 5,057 people testing positive and 102 related deaths. Wake County remains the second highest case count with 2,067.

Of the 33,255 confirmed cases in the state, 54 percent of the cases are white and 28 percent are black or African American, state health officials said. Forty-five percent of confirmed cases are people ranging in age from 25 to 49-years-old.

Sixty-three percent of reported COVID-19 related deaths have been people 75-year-old, or older.

