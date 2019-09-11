NC House Republicans overrode Gov. Cooper’s budget veto while he attended 9/11 memorial event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina House Republicans called a surprise vote and overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget veto on Wednesday morning, according to a tweet by State Sen. Jeff Jackson (D-Mecklenburg).

The vote was taken while Cooper was at a 9/11 memorial event.

According to Jackson, almost half of the House members were absent when the vote was taken, which resulted in a 55-9 tally.

Jackson said Democrats were specifically told by Republicans that no votes would be held in Wednesday’s morning session.

The veto still stands in the Senate.

“Plainly unethical behavior by Republicans today,” the senator said in his tweet. “There have to be consequences for this kind of behavior. Just another lesson in why they must lose their majority.”

Cooper had an event scheduled in Scotland County Wednesday morning, but he canceled it and instead will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. regarding the vote.

So far, the governor has not made any public comment. Republicans who were in attendance at the vote have not released any statements to the media as of 11 a.m.

The president of the North Carolina Association of Educators release a statement regarding override: