NC man arrested after ‘suspicious activity’ with child behind mall dumpster, may have more victims

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 66-year-old man was charged with indecent liberties with a minor after a tipster reported a “suspicious activity” between a man and a child behind a dumpster, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said officers received an anonymous tip that Ricky Lynn McClellan was seen behind a dumpster at the Carolina Mall with a younger child.

Investigators interviewed McClellan and determined that he had victimized the child he was accompanying. Concord Police said he is suspected of victimizing children since the late 1980s.

He also claims to have been affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America over the past 40 years.

Detectives are continue to investigate McClellan’s past. Anyone who may have information regarding his past activities are asked to call the Concord Police Department.

He is currently being held under a $75,000 bond at the Cabarrus County Jail.