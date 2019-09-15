NC man charged with murder in baby’s death to appear in court this week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel_112392

MORGANTON, NC (AP) – A North Carolina man charged in an 8-week-old baby’s death faces his first court appearance this week.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said a second-degree murder warrant was served Friday on 23-year-old Maurice DaShawn Springs of Morganton. He was in the Burke-Catawba jail without bond awaiting a Monday court date.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded Sept. 4 to a report of an unresponsive male infant brought to a Morganton emergency room by his parents. The child died five days later in a Charlotte hospital.

The News Herald of Morganton reports search warrants filed in the case indicate the infant had a traumatic brain injury from shaken baby syndrome.

Brought to the magistrate on Friday, Springs shook his head no when reporters asked him whether he had committed the crime.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: