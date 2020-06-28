NC man charged with shooting, killing 7-year-old hours after he was released from jail

by: Associated Press, FOX8

FOREST CITY, N.C. — NC authorities say a man fatally shot a 7-year-old girl three hours after he was released from jail on a different gun charge.

News outlets report 26-year-old Shaquille Francis was charged with murder in the death of Aaliyah Norris.

She was reportedly shot in the head while in a car on Tuesday. She died Thursday.

Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy says investigators don’t think she was the intended target.

LeRoy says that that three hours before Aaliyah was shot, Francis was released from jail on a charge of assault by pointing a gun.

It’s unclear if Francis has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

