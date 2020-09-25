NC man faces 10 charges, up to 100 years, connected with child abuse material

HICKORY, NC (WBTW) – A North Carolina man faces 10 charges connected with the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say Wesley Helms, 24, of Hickory, NC, possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this case.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.