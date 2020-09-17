NC man gets 10 years for second crack cocaine charge

CONWAY, SC – A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to his second-offense crack cocaine charge and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Nickolas Wayne Smith, 28, of Bolton, pleaded guilty Monday to second-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

“Special thanks goes to the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit for their diligent and tireless work in making this case, and bringing this defendant to justice,” said Ryan Waller, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.