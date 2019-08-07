NC man receives $1.1M bond for child sex crime charges

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Scott Daly (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is being held under a $1.1 million bond after he was charged with child sex crimes, warrants show.

Scott Robert Daly, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by the SBI at his home off Leesville Road, court documents say.

Daly is accused of possessing multiple videos of a female minor performing sexually explicit acts. Warrants say he possessed the videos beginning in May 2018.

Court documents say Daly “did coerce, encourage and facilitate” the minor to engage in sexual activity.

Daly is charged with four counts first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts third-degree sexual exploitation with a minor, and indecent liberties with a minor.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: