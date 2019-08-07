NC man receives $1.1M bond for child sex crime charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is being held under a $1.1 million bond after he was charged with child sex crimes, warrants show.

Scott Robert Daly, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by the SBI at his home off Leesville Road, court documents say.

Daly is accused of possessing multiple videos of a female minor performing sexually explicit acts. Warrants say he possessed the videos beginning in May 2018.

Court documents say Daly “did coerce, encourage and facilitate” the minor to engage in sexual activity.

Daly is charged with four counts first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts third-degree sexual exploitation with a minor, and indecent liberties with a minor.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.