NC man says he’s going to help his daughter pay off some bills after winning more than $300,000

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Frank Walters, of St. Pauls, says it “feels good’ to take home a share of a $986,523 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Walters bought his Quick Pick ticket for the Oct. 5 drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

He checked his NC Lottery Official Mobile App a couple of days later and found out he’d won.

“I was excited,” Walters said.

Walters was one of three winners who matched all five numbers in the drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598.

Each winner won a third, $328,841.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $232,655.

Walters said that with this money he’d help his daughter and pay some bills.

“Pay off a lot of stuff,” he said.

