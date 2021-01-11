NC man shot, killed in standoff with deputies after setting car on fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A sheriff says that a North Carolina man was shot and killed during a standoff with officers from a tactical team after he lit a fire in his vehicle and pointed a weapon at the officers.
The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. Saturday at 32 Janice Drive in Pembroke.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it responded to a 911 hang-up call in Pembroke. Initially, a 911 caller said that “I’m just going to bleed out” and then hung up.
At the scene, deputies discovered Matthew Oxendine, 46, of Red Springs, according to a news release.
After deputies arrived, Oxendine lit a fire in his vehicle and made threats before pointing what appeared to be a firearm at them, according to the news release.
“Oxendine informed the responding deputies that he had a weapon and had did prison time for shooting at law enforcement in the past,” the news release said.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation as part of normal routine.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- First lady ‘disappointed’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot
- Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers
- Terminally ill man on mission to get tattoos with strangers makes stop at Georgia parlor
- Medical Marijuana bill pre-filed in South Carolina Senate, closer than ever to passing
- Prosecutors: Florida nurse lied to get $420k in virus relief