NC man turns self in, charged with attempted first degree murder

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police have arrested and charged Nicholes Leggett, 40, with multiple crimes related to the shooting of Keon Alston which took place on June 17.

According to deputies, Leggett turned himself in the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office On Friday.

He was charged with 1 count of attempted first-degree murder, 1 count of discharging a weapon into occupied property and 1 count of discharging a firearm inside city limits.

Leggett is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $152,500.00 secured bond.

The shooting incident took place at 123 Page Street in Lumberton. Investigators are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department and speak with Detective Yvette Pitts at (910) 671-3845.