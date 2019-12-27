NC man uses ‘jamming device’ to get $6,800 from parlor machine, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County man faces two felony charges after police said he used a “jamming device” to increase the amount of money dispensed from a sweepstakes parlor machine, warrants say.

On Christmas Eve, Kadarius Laron People, 20, brought what police said was an “electronic jamming device” to the Grand Rivera sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road.

Peoples used that device to increase the amount of money the gaming machine would output, warrants say.

He was able to get $6,896 from the machine, police said.

Damien Zhamon Parker (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

He was arrested Christmas Eve and charged with felony accessing computers and felony conspiracy.

He is being held under $100,000. If he posts bond, he is to not make contact with a co-defendant in the case – Damien Zhamon Parker.

Parker, 23, of Suffolk, Virginia is also charged with felony accessing computers and felony conspiracy along with resisting a public officer.

Peoples is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 9 a.m.

Both Peoples and Parker were arrested at the sweepstakes parlor.