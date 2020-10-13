NC mom says man tried to kidnap kids from grocery store

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Cell phone video from inside the Food Lion on West Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia starts about halfway through what was an ordeal and a nightmare for Stacie Carter.

FOX 46 blurred out some of this video to protect the identity of the children, but you can make out Carter, being held back.

“All I could really think of was…put a bullet in his head,” Carter told FOX 46.

Carter does not mince any words about her thoughts on Elid Sanchez-Fuentes. Gastonia police charged him with assaulting two children under the age of 12, but carter says it was more than that. She says the man tried to snatch her daughter and another child.

“You really had it in your brain that you were going to kidnap my child. Get all the way from the back of this store, out to the front of it,” she said.

The commotion in the video clip is clear, but doesn’t catch what happened right before. Carter says the man appeared to fall near them.

She went to apologize, but says Sanchez-Fuentes tried to give her daughter $20, but would not let go. It wasn’t long before another parent came into the picture and that’s when it all started.

“The guy had took pictures of my daughter, of the other guy’s daughter,” Carter said.

Carter says she had to be held back by people at the store, and says things would’ve likely escalated, had police not arrived, but she says the effort to detain the suspect was a community effort.

“Everyone was after him over our two babies, and they didn’t know us from a can of paint,” she said.

Sanchez-Fuentes, taken to the Gaston County Jail.

“If everyone had turned their shoulder and done nothing, I promise you he would’ve gotten away,” Carter said.









