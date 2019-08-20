NC nurse arrested, charged with sex offense and kidnapping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The former WakeMed nurse arrested at the hospital over the weekend on multiple charges went before a Wake County judge on Monday.

James Webb is charged with a sex offense, kidnapping, and carrying a gun on hospital property. Webb, who is no longer employed at WakeMed, remains in custody after a judge denied his attorney’s request to lower his bond Monday.

Authorities arrested Webb in the parking deck of WakeMed on Friday when he arrived for work. According to hospital staff, Wilson police alerted their campus police to the charges against Webb.

The 59-year-old nurse is charged with a forcible sex offense and kidnapping. In court Monday, Webb’s attorney said Webb has been romantic with the alleged victim for the past six months and there is evidence that she’s been extorting him.

WakeMed sent CBS 17 the following statement,

“We take the safety and well-being of our staff, patients, volunteers and visitors very seriously and have numerous safety and security measures in place to ensure we are delivering on this commitment. We are continuously evaluating and improving the security of our facilities. In addition to our internal resources, we also engage external experts to assess each of our campuses and make recommendations for continuous improvement. In this particular situation, Wilson Police Department made our Campus Police and Public Safety office aware of the charges against Mr. Webb, and we worked closely with them to make the arrest. The arrest was made without incident upon Webb’s arrival in a parking deck. WakeMed took appropriate, immediate measures to terminate employment.” WakeMed

Webb is being held on a $505,000 bond. He’ll be back in court in Wake County September 9. He is expected in court in Wilson on August 21.