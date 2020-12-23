NC Officer Jason Shuping remembered for bravery, taking job as officer for ‘right reasons’

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state filled the Cabarrus Arena in Concord on Tuesday to say farewell to a fallen officer. Officer Jason Shuping was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call last week.



The service was simple, honoring a police officer who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Officer Shuping joined the Concord Police force in the summer of 2019 for all the right reasons.

“He became an officer knowing that one day he might have to valiantly lay down his life completing his mission,” said Concord Police Chaplain Lonnie Clouse.

Last Thursday 25-year-old Officer Shuping and Officer Kaleb Robinson responded to the Sonic near Concord Mills Mall for reports of a possible carjacking suspect. The man they approached pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“Jason and Kaleb confronted that evil and did so without hesitation they made the decision to head towards danger. A risk every brave officer does on behalf of their community and most of the time for someone they’ve never met,” said Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek.

For the second time in less a week, some of these same officers sat inside the Cabarrus Arena, wiping away tears as they say goodbye to another young officer.

“Our law enforcement officers today need our prayer and support more than ever,” said Clouse.



The Concord Police Department has retired Officer Shuping’s unit and is planning some sort of permanent memorial.

