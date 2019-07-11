NC officer shot in drive-by while probing separate drive-by

HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina police officer has been shot and wounded in a drive-by while investigating a separate drive-by.

News outlets report Henderson police say the officer was shot early Thursday while conducting interviews related to the Wednesday shooting that wounded a man. Police say the officer has been hospitalized. Details of the officer’s condition are unclear.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of those involved. State Highway Patrol and local authorities are investigating.

