NC officials urge community to prepare ahead of Isaias

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, state leaders made another plea to the community to take Tropical Storm Isaias and the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches are now in effect for much of North Carolina as the state moved under a disaster declaration.

Isaias is expected to cross North Carolina early Tuesday.

In a Sunday news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said to expect some flooding, strong winds and widespread power outages.

“During the pandemic your home has been the safest place but that may change as Isaias arrives. The most important thing is to get out of harms way if you are told to evacuate,” said Cooper.

The Red Cross is vowing to assist while following new COVID-19 protocols, saying additional shelter locations may be added for better social distancing, if needed.

“Now is the time to take extra precaution. Sanitize things, social distance, wear the mask, we won’t just take temperatures the first time when they show up, throughout the day we’ll periodically take temperatures,” said Barry Porter Regional CEO American Red Cross.

The organization is still seeking volunteers to help at shelters for evacuees who can’t stay with family or afford a hotel.

To volunteer with the Red Cross visit redcross.org

LATEST HEADLINES: