NC police searching for abducted 4-year-old girl

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Liberty police are looking for an abducted 4-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Imonie Arily Stanback was abducted from Freedom Preschool by her birth mother, Hennessy Stanback, who does not have custody of the child, according to Liberty police.

Imonie Arily Stanback (photo via WGHP)

Imonie is 3 feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bow that glows, a gray Old Navy jacket, an orange and white shirt, black tights and blue and white socks.

Anyone who knows where the child is located is asked to call Liberty police at (336) 622-9053.

