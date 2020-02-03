NC police warn of ‘dumpster diving,’ search landfill for woman last seen in bin

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of a missing woman caught on camera getting into a dumpster but never getting out before the dumpster was serviced.

Burlington police believe the remains of 30-year-old Stephanie Cox, of Burlington, were transferred to Uwharrie Environmental landfill in Montgomery County.

Stephanie Cox in a photo from WGHP

Family tells police that it was not uncommon for Cox to collect items from local dumpsters.

In light of this investigation, police are warning that public, “The commonly known practice of ‘dumpster diving’ is not safe.”

Officers say the processing center is cooperating fully.

A search party will begin looking for the body on Tuesday.

Police say videos show Cox arriving at Five Below alone on Thursday. No one else is seen on the property until the truck arrives to service the dumpster.