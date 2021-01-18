NC speedway to host ‘America Needs Prayer Rally,’ people asked to park cars on infield

PELETIER, N.C. (WNCT) — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway is set to host an “America Needs Prayer Rally” on Tuesday night in lieu of recent events across the nation.

On Monday, the United States confirmed a grim 24,000,000 positive coronavirus cases since the virus first began taking hold in the U.S. in March of 2020. Meanwhile, state administrators and law enforcement are preparing for President Joe Biden’s inauguration to take place on Wednesday.

The prayer rally will take take place on the racetrack at 6 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to park their cars on the infield of the speedway.

People will have the ability to listen through the public speedway address system or tune in on their car radios to 87.9 FM.

“We are gathering to pray for our community and our nation,” said Bob Lowery, speedway owner. “This is a difficult time for our country, between the virus and civil unrest. We are praying for God to help heal this nation, the sick, and give us all the guidance to heal our divides so we can come together as a community and as a country.”

The speedway encourages people to bring a lawn chair or a blanket if they want to sit socially distant outside.

Lowrey tells 9OYS he and his staff are hopeful to be racing again this spring.