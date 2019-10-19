NC State Fair fun house employee hospitalized after fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee at the North Carolina State Fair was injured and taken to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to State Fair officials.

A spokesperson with the State Fair said a ride employee on the Cuckoo Fun House was working the attraction when she stepped back on a spinning plate on the floor of the ride, causing her to lose her balance and fall.

The employee’s name has not yet been released. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that officials are calling minor.

No other details were released.