NC state-wide online education system crashes on first day of classes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state-wide online education system for North Carolina students is experiencing technical difficulties on the first day of classes.

Moore County Schools confirmed issues with NCEdCloud are making it difficult for students to use the system or even log in. Durham Public Schools confirmed issues as well.

NCEdCloud is used to access PowerSchool and Canvas.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is working to resolve the issues.

Nearly every school in all K-12 districts began classes Monday.

Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan, school boards could start the year with full remote learning, hold in-person instruction with strict social distancing or provide a mix.

Districts and charter schools that teach about two-thirds of the 1.5 million public school students chose the full-remote option for now, according to data from the Department of Public Instruction.

Schools were closed in March amid the pandemic and never reopened this past year.

School districts are expanding their online instruction. More than half of Wake County’s school enrollment signed up for the district’s “virtual academy.”

However, the State Board of Education declined last week to increase enrollment for two virtual charter schools.