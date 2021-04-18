NC store owner arrested for withholding video of dog charging at man before being fatally shot

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The owner of Betsey’s Ole Country Store & Cabin Rental has been arrested for failing to turn over additional video of his dog aggressively lunging at a man outside the store before being fatally shot, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says.

“Rocky,” a beloved Rottweiler that sat outside the store in the Wilson’s Creek Community was shot and killed by Joshua Wayne Hawley on March 28. Hawley was arrested and charged with felony cruelty to animals two days later.

Police have now obtained footage that was withheld from store owner Bruce Morrison Gray, which shows Rocky charging and lunging aggressively at Hawley, leading to Hawley shooting the dog. Gray had the video and failed to turn it over.

Gray was arrested and charged with felony obstruction of justice and placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Reports originally said Hawley drove up to the store and shot the dog while he was sitting on the porch but officials later revealed the dog got up from the porch and went to the side of the building where Hawley claimed he was attacked.

Fox 46 has reached out to Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office regarding whether Hawley’s charges will be dropped.