NC woman accused of castrating husband to return to court Friday

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) A woman charged after she allegedly castrated her husband will return to Carteret County District Court on Friday.



Victoria T. Frabutt, 56, of Newport, faces felony charges of malicious maiming and kidnapping.



She is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.



The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that earlier in September, Frabutt had tied up her husband, James Frabutt, age 61, or otherwise restrained him, and then maimed him by cutting off his penis.

At the scene, deputies recovered the man’s penis, put it on ice, and took the man to Vidant Medical Center, where he is still being treated.



In Frabutt's first court appearance last week, District Court Judge Dave McFadyen increased her bond from $100,000 to $500,000, and added conditions that she:

Not leave the State pending trial of her case

Not possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons of any kind

Have no contact with the victim of any kind

Not go to the victim’s residence or any place where he is receiving care, pending trial.

Upon her arrest, the magistrate set a secured bond of $ 100,000 for her release.

At her first appearance before District Court Judge Dave McFadyen, Frabutt was advised of the charges against her, and the possible punishments if convicted.

She requested the appointment of counsel, and Judge McFadyen appointed the public defender to represent her.

The District Attorney's Office, represented by Assistant District Attorney Ashley Eatmon, requested that Frabutt's bond be increased, given the severity of the charges, and that certain conditions be added.

After hearing from ADA Eatmon, Judge McFadyen granted those requests.

The judge set Frabutt’s secured bond at $500,000 and added conditions that she:

Not leave the State pending trial of the cases

Not possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons of any kind

Have no contact with the victim of any kind

Not go to the victim’s residence or any place where he is receiving care, pending trial.

Judge McFadyen also ordered that, if Frabutt is able to post the bond, she be required to be monitored by an electronic monitoring device at all times.

Frabutt's next court date is September 20, in Carteret County District Court.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.