NC woman accused of false imprisonment after neighbor’s child found in her apartment

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police said a woman has been charged after a child, reported as missing, was found in her apartment.

According to a news release, Asheville police officers responded to Palisades Circle in south Asheville in regard to a report of a missing child.

When officers arrived on-scene, the child’s parent had found the child in a neighboring apartment.

An investigation found that the neighbor — Victoria Jean Burns, 60, of Asheville — allegedly took the child into her apartment without permission.

Police said the siblings of the child told their parent after Burns took their sibling into her apartment.

According to the release, police said the child was found unharmed.

Burns was arrested and charged with false imprisonment.