NC woman secretly recorded other woman having sex, shared images, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman faces felony charges after police said she secretly recorded another woman having sex and then shared the images, warrants say.

Chelsea Barbery Fleggas, 29, faces charges of felony disclose private images of an adult, felony possessing photographic image from peeping, felony disseminating image obtained by peeping, and misdemeanor secret peeping.

Warrants say Fleggas secretly put a cellphone in another woman’s home and recorded that woman on Oct. 2 while she was “engaged in sexual conduct.”

Fleggas recorded the woman with the intent to harass her and shared the images without the other woman’s consent, warrants say.

Fleggas was arrested Sunday night and posted bond.