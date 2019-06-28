NC woman’s ultra-popular Instagram account helping to get cats adopted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is using peoples’ love of social media accounts featuring animals to save lives.

Traci Highsmith is the woman behind the mega-popular Instagram account “Raleigh Kittens.”

Highsmith has been fostering kittens for nearly four years and has helped just more than 100 kittens and mom cats.

She started “Raleigh Kittens” about six months after she began fostering, with the goal of getting a local following so people would want to adopt them.

The Instagram account currently has more than 40,000 followers from all around the world. Once the kittens are old enough, she returns them to Safe Haven for Cats so they can find their forever homes.

