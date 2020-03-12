NCAA cancels remaining winter, spring championships

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WSPA) – The NCAA announced Thursday it will be cancelling all of its remaining winter and spring championships.

The NCAA releasing a statement saying, “the decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

This is just the latest in cancellations after the NCAA announced it would be ending its conference basketball tournaments earlier on Thursday.