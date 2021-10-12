NC’s Lt. Gov. Robinson to speak amid calls for his resignation over anti-LGBT comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon as calls for his resignation continue.

Robinson came under fire last week after video surfaced of him speaking at a Randolph County church over the summer.

In the video, Robinson was discussing topics taught in public schools when he likened homosexual and transgender people to “filth.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove.

State lawmakers and LGBTQ advocates called for this resignation but Robinson refused to back down.

Robinson posted a video over the weekend, defending what he said and calling attention to three books he said are in North Carolina schools, including “George,” “Lawn Boy,” and “Gender Queer.” He included explicit images from the third book.

“The idea that our children should be taught about concepts about transgenderism and exposed to sexually explicit material in the classroom is abhorrent,” Robinson said in a Facebook video.

CBS 17 confirmed Durham Public Schools and Orange County Schools have one copy each of “Gender Queer.”

DPS said “Gender Queer” is not a curriculum resource and is not standard in its library collections.

“One DPS library has this book available in its collection and available for check out. Durham Public Schools is in alignment with the American Library Association’s philosophy regarding the Library Bill of Rights: ‘Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.’”

Robinson is calling for those books to be removed from schools.

Robinson is slated to speak at 3 p.m. at his office at the Hawkins Hartness House location on N. Blount Street.

CBS 17 will live stream his comments.