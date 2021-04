MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper restored power after reporting 1,078 customers were without power Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

The outage was reported at 7:17 a.m. and has since been restored, according to Santee Cooper’s outage map. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

