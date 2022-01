HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 1,000 people have been affected by a power outage in Conway.

The outage was reported around 5:40 a.m., and power has been restored to 321 people, according to the Horry Electric’s website. There are still 609 people without power.

Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m., but there is no word yet on what caused the outage. Count on News13 for updates.