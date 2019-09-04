Breaking News Alert
Dorian gains a little bit of strength as it heads towards the Carolinas
Nearly 1,500 power personnel stationed at Florence Center for Hurricane Dorian

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) Roughly 1,500 power personnel arrived at the Florence Center on Thursday to assist with potential aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Duke Energy brought the group and told News13 they have 4,000 power workers in the Carolinas alone ready to deal with power outages.

“People need to be prepared for possible extended outages. What does that mean? Something more than just a few hours. It could happen, but that’s the worse case scenario, and it’s what we’re prepared for,” said Ryan Mosier, Duke Energy.

Mosier said there is also a large group of workers in Wilmington. In total, they have sent 9,000 power workers from 23 states to areas that could be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

At the Florence Center, those workers are staying in cots. Mosier said power workers are like a big family.

“There are trailers in the back that are mobile kitchens, and restrooms, and even laundry services. Everything they would need for an extended period of time to survive,” he said.

Once the storm passes, those workers will be ready to take on the aftermath after assessing the extent of damage. Mosier said Hurricane Dorian could cause more than 700,000 power outages in the Carolinas alone.

They project those to occur Thursday and Friday. If you experience a power outage, call Duke Energy at 800-769-3766.

