Nearly 2 mile run organized to honor fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon Best

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A run/walk has been organized to honor fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon Best, who lost his life in a tragic collision during the early hours of Jan. 1.

The 1.78-mile run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 30 at 90 South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach.

The event is open to the public and it is free to participate. Donations to Sgt. Best’s family will be accepted the day of the event.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to run with Thin Blue Line Flags and American Flags.

For more information, you can visit the event on Facebook here.

LATEST HEADLINES: