Nearly 70 Grand Strand restaurants, businesses making pledge for safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 70 restaurants and businesses on the Grand Strand have taken the Greater Grand Strand Promise.

This promise ensures local businesses are implementing safety measures such as frequent hand-washing, wearing protective gear and limiting the number of customers for indoor and outside spaces.

It’s a pledge that North Myrtle Beach native, Vanna White encourages local businesses to take.

Crave Italian Oven and Bar took the pledge a couple weeks ago. Owner, Jill Vaugh says she’s lucky to have her employees come back to work.

“I mean all of my employees feel safe, they are comfortable,” Vaugh said. “We’re all working together because, I mean they’re safety is just as important. Without them I can’t be open.”

Vaugh says her employees keep the restaurant sanitized by wiping down tables, counter tops, and all door handles throughout their daily shifts.

To help make customers feel safer, customers at Crave can view the full menu by using their smartphone to scan a QR code.

This effort reduces that amount of commonly touched items along with clearing the table of condiments. These are necessary efforts, Vaugh said she uses to help keep customers safe.

“I feel as a whole , as a community, we’re all doing our best to keep everybody safe,” she explained.

“We’re all taking those precautions into effect making sure they’re done. We all live here and have families here, so, we would never want anyone else to not feel comfortable coming into our community,” Vaugh said.

The “Grand Strand is Open” effort was created by the Myrtle Beach Welcome Back Committee and later approved by Horry County Council. Residents and visitors can also pledge the Greater Grand Strand Promise.

